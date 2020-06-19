Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 40,365 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 611.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Exponent worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $40,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exponent by 1,125.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 264,702 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 63.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $598,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,848.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

