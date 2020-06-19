Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 123,876 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 123,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.39% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $16,570,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 217,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

