Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,189.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THS opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

