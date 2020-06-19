Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,534 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of BRF worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRFS. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BRF by 49.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BRF by 117.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.55. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

