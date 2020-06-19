Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 347,480 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.43% of Opko Health worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Opko Health by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Opko Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 161,968 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $218,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,083.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,830,517 shares of company stock worth $4,465,609. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.25. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Opko Health from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.