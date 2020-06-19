Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $23,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $91,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,096 shares of company stock worth $12,679,890 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $230.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.60. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $231.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.