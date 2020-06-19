Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 362,700 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Inphi were worth $26,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 39,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 966.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 253,406 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 383,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPHI. ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

NYSE IPHI opened at $113.57 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.96.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $686,318.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,568.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

