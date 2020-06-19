Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 237,400 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $25,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $261.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.72 and a 200 day moving average of $260.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.