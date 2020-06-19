Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 181,500 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of Proofpoint worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $274,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,897.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock worth $7,959,162 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

