Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,749,399 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 84.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749,399 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

