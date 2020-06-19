Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 337,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $213,820.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $981,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $7,077,310 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.09.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.