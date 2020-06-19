Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Paychex worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

