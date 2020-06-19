Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.30.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.07. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

