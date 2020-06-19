Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 10,498 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,078.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.46.

REGN stock opened at $598.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.43 and its 200-day moving average is $461.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $625.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,853 shares of company stock worth $119,202,312. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

