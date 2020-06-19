Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $22.77 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,985,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $354.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.11. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $356.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.