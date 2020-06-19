Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 58.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 640,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at about $64,322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rio Tinto by 43.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 98,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rio Tinto by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

RIO stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

