Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.44% of PulteGroup worth $26,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,524,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE PHM opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

