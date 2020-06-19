Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

MTB stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

