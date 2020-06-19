Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.13 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Amdocs worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $10,630,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

DOX stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.