Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $25.80 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 156.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

