Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $21.35 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.26.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.