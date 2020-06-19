Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $20.44 Million Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.31% of Perrigo worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $19,256,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after buying an additional 1,013,568 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 271,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 117,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

