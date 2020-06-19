Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $20.16 Million Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,093 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.67% of Popular worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of BPOP opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

