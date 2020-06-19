Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 510.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,564 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 253,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.

NYSE:PXD opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

