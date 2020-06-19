Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741,601 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.93% of Yamana Gold worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.78. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

AUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.