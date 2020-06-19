Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Okta worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 17.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 12.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $199.67 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $205.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,768 shares of company stock valued at $56,735,297. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

