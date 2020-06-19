Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 418,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.31% of The Western Union worth $23,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $21.68 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

