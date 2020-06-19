Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Paycom Software worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total value of $810,522.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total transaction of $311,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,575,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $322.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.01, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.60 and a 200 day moving average of $266.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

