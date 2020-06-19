Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,191,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,474.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 595,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after buying an additional 557,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.