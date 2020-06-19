Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 572,299 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 572,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.24. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Argus lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.