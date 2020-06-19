Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 704,698 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,509,901 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 104.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

