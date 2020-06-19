Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 197,000 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $108,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,394,000 after acquiring an additional 884,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

