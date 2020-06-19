Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 124,800 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 16.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,396,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,542,000 after buying an additional 478,118 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 48.7% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,423,000 after buying an additional 503,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after buying an additional 78,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in BCE by 29.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $42.61 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

