Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of E*TRADE Financial worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after buying an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after buying an additional 2,786,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,495,000 after buying an additional 254,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,996,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $122,471,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

