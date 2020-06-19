Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $23,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 898.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.