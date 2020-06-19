Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.70% of Unum Group worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 177,398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,410.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 661.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

UNM stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

