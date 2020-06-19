Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 491,500 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1,309.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Hexcel by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hexcel by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after buying an additional 538,407 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

HXL stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

