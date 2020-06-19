Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 1,227,400 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Continental Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $144,519,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

