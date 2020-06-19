Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 102,600 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.75% of Nevro worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth $1,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nevro by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nevro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nevro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24. Nevro Corp has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

