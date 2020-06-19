TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, Bittrex and HBUS. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $137.74 million and $95.04 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.01850589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00171569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00110734 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,709,056 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Binance, Kyber Network, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, IDEX, Zebpay, Koinex, WazirX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, HBUS, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

