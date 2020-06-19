Tripio (TRIO) Price Tops $0.0008

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.31 or 0.05598936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00052648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031967 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012797 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

