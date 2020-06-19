Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.00 on Friday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

