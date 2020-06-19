Traders Purchase Large Volume of Parker-Hannifin Call Options (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,818 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 867 call options.

PH opened at $185.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

