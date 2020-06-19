Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chembio Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,662 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 571% compared to the average daily volume of 397 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $3.76 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEMI. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

