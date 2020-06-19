Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 786 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,356% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231,433 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

VNET opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

