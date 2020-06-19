Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,092 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 put options.
NYSE CE opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.30.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
