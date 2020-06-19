Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,092 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 put options.

NYSE CE opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Celanese by 232.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Celanese by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celanese by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,257,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.30.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

