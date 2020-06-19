Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 670 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 2,028 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $261,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,474.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,602 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,264. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

