Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 27,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 15,153 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

