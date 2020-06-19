Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 214.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after buying an additional 5,973,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 274,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,701. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

