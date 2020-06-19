Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 741,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Timken by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.